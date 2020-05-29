AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.72 EPS

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by $1.72, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMERCO had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AMERCO stock opened at $330.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.59. AMERCO has a fifty-two week low of $222.34 and a fifty-two week high of $426.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Get AMERCO alerts:

UHAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, CL King raised shares of AMERCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd.

In related news, major shareholder Edward J. Shoen bought 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $316.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,614,517.51. Also, Chairman Edward J. Shoen bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.41 per share, with a total value of $1,139,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,797.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 17,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,886,058 over the last quarter. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Read More: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.