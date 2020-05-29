American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services lowered its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,648 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in American Express were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in American Express by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. TheStreet lowered shares of American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.56. 3,813,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,927,367. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.00.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

