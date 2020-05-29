American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 67.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,866 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.68. 4,320,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,927,367. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.65 and its 200 day moving average is $110.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AXP. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

