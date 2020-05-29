Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 0.9% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,417,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7,722.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,221,000 after purchasing an additional 41,855 shares in the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,425 shares of company stock valued at $563,477. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.65.

AMGN stock traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,038,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,168. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.68 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.39.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

