Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Trading Down 5.5%

Amyris Inc (NASDAQ:AMRS) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.27 and last traded at $3.37, 2,008,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 2,111,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMRS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amyris in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amyris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.36.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $29.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. Equities analysts forecast that Amyris Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Amyris in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amyris in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Amyris by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amyris in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

