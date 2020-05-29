Analysts Anticipate Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Dare Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Dare Bioscience posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dare Bioscience will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dare Bioscience.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.16.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dare Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Dare Bioscience from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Dare Bioscience in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Dare Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dare Bioscience stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.30% of Dare Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dare Bioscience stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 105,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,524. Dare Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.89.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

