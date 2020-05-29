Analysts Set Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) Price Target at C$0.93

Calfrac Well Services Ltd (TSE:CFW) has earned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cormark dropped their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. National Bank Financial cut Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$1.00 to C$0.90 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Calfrac Well Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.40 in a research note on Monday, March 16th.

Shares of TSE CFW traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.19. The company had a trading volume of 193,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 million and a P/E ratio of -0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.35. Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of C$0.13 and a 1-year high of C$2.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.74.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.29) by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$317.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$328.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calfrac Well Services will post -1.2153192 earnings per share for the current year.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Mexico, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

