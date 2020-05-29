Analysts Set J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Target Price at $115.33

Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.58.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of J M Smucker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,383,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $252,840 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 781.3% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 963.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 153.8% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SJM traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.71. The company had a trading volume of 40,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,438. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.87 and a 200 day moving average of $108.41. J M Smucker has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $125.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.16.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. J M Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J M Smucker will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 42.46%.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

