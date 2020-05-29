Analysts Set Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Target Price at $10.80

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MWA. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter valued at $429,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter valued at $542,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 1,702.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 10,490 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,969,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,789,000 after buying an additional 340,886 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 1st quarter valued at $2,780,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.24. 45,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,942. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $257.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mueller Water Products will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

