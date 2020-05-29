Analysts Set T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT at $105.79

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.79.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 300,030 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,529,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,977 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile Us stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $99.22. The stock had a trading volume of 407,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,434,483. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.87 and its 200 day moving average is $84.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.27. T-Mobile Us has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $102.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile Us will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.