Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) Shares Purchased by Alpine Associates Management Inc.

Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,386,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 414,550 shares during the quarter. Anixter International comprises approximately 4.8% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned approximately 4.08% of Anixter International worth $121,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Anixter International by 325.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 125,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after buying an additional 95,884 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Anixter International by 287.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 25,979 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Anixter International in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Anixter International by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Anixter International by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,722,000 after buying an additional 303,425 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anixter International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

Shares of Anixter International stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.31. 77,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,100. Anixter International Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.94 and a 1 year high of $99.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.09 and a 200-day moving average of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.20). Anixter International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Anixter International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anixter International Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anixter International

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

