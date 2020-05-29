Aragon (ANT) Price Reaches $1.03 on Top Exchanges

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 29th. Aragon has a market cap of $33.12 million and approximately $240,777.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Aragon token can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00010953 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00042473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $486.80 or 0.05168055 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00055096 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003281 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010631 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon (ANT) is a token. Its launch date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,100,881 tokens. Aragon’s official message board is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aragon is aragon.org

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

