Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Increased to $21.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $17.00 to $21.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 65.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATZAF. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Aritzia from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aritzia from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Aritzia from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on shares of Aritzia in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

ATZAF stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778. Aritzia has a 12-month low of $6.45 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.97.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

