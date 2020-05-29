Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) Shares Gap Down to $1.95

Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.80, but opened at $1.95. Ascena Retail Group shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 17,280 shares.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $23.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.62.
Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($4.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.80) by ($1.15). Ascena Retail Group had a negative net margin of 12.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.
About Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA)
Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.
