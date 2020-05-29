ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target Cut to C$27.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$27.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ATA. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$22.50 to C$21.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$23.00 to C$19.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of TSE:ATA traded down C$0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 162,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,148. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 12 month low of C$14.27 and a 12 month high of C$23.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.54. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.53.

In other ATS Automation Tooling Systems news, Senior Officer Maria Perrella sold 80,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total transaction of C$1,284,631.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$764,251.90.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

