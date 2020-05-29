AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Receives $1,189.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,212.14.

AZO has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,210.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AutoZone from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

NYSE AZO traded up $12.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,159.72. The stock had a trading volume of 23,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,935. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,028.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,073.06. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $684.91 and a 12 month high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone will post 61.18 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $739,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZO. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $5,333,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,996,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $4,837,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 605,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,610,000 after buying an additional 83,222 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 161,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,612,000 after buying an additional 63,946 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

