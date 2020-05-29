Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Cut to C$80.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective decreased by TD Securities from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMO. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal to C$78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$76.00 to C$75.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$82.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$106.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$83.08.

Shares of TSE:BMO traded down C$1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$68.26. 1,060,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,410,207. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$68.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$88.45. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of C$55.76 and a 12 month high of C$104.75.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported C$2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.35 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.88 billion. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.1313112 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.77%.

In other news, Director Don Matthew Wilson Iii bought 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$62.73 per share, with a total value of C$1,035,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,882,020. Also, Director Philip Orsino bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$73.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$960,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,501,000.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

