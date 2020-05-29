Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.12

Banyan Gold Corp (CVE:BYN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 1719236 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.00.

About Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN)

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Hyland Gold Project; and the Aurex and McQuesten gold properties located in the Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Whitehorse, Canada.

