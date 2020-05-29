Barclays Reiterates Underweight Rating for A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

AMKBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a report on Friday, April 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

AMKBY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.81. 69,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,142. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $7.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $5.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands.

