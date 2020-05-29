Bata (BTA) Price Reaches $0.0095 on Top Exchanges

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last week, Bata has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bata coin can now be purchased for about $0.0095 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bata has a market cap of $48,059.09 and approximately $236.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.49 or 0.00472355 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012502 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003413 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000372 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004605 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The official website for Bata is bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io

Bata Coin Trading

Bata can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

