Beam (BEAM) Market Capitalization Tops $23.87 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 29th. Beam has a market cap of $23.87 million and $44.32 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beam has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beam coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00004039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004013 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000241 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000150 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Beam

BEAM is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 62,681,280 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy . Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

