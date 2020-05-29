Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC grew its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and comprises about 2.3% of Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $24,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $7,588,711,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $560,998,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $622,474,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter worth about $342,978,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 334.5% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,875,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $430,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $242.81. 112,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,526,908. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.73.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

