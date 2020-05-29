Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $245.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.80% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Becton Dickinson exited the fiscal second quarter on a strong note, with earnings and revenues beating estimates. Solid performance by the core BD Life Sciences and Interventional segments instills optimism. Domestic revenues increased year over year in the quarter under review on segmental strength. Growth in Europe and Latin America is another positive. A plethora of product launches and prudent acquisitions raise optimism on the stock. Over the past year, the company has outperformed its industry. Meanwhile, softness in the core BD Medical unit is disheartening. Also, the drop in gross and adjusted operating margin raises concern. Unfavorable foreign currency impacted BD’s quarterly bottom line.”

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $262.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.73.

Shares of BDX traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $243.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,908. Becton Dickinson and has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Becton Dickinson and (BDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.