Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Buys Shares of 55,235 CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,235 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,000. CVS Health comprises about 1.5% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,665,010,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,039,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,324,819,000 after purchasing an additional 251,722 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,743,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,838,162,000 after purchasing an additional 444,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,668,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,384,017,000 after purchasing an additional 337,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $955,672,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,265.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,534 shares of company stock valued at $604,560. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,638,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,684,486. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.