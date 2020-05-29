Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Grows Position in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ (NYSEARCA:QID) by 769.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 628,820 shares during the period. ProShares UltraShort QQQ comprises approximately 7.7% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort QQQ were worth $16,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,000.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort QQQ stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $14.68. The stock had a trading volume of 970,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,353,843. ProShares UltraShort QQQ has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $38.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.11.

ProShares UltraShort QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The NASDAQ-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization.

