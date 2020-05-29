Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Has $619,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,388,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,633,000 after buying an additional 1,708,922 shares during the period. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,479,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,461,000. Apriem Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,104,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,014,000 after purchasing an additional 358,215 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,031,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,537,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,350. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.29. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.