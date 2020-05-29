Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Invests $2.03 Million in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC acquired a new position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,593 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,716,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Workday from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cleveland Research downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Workday from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on Workday from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Workday from $146.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.31.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 101,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $14,851,573.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $9,627,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 627,480 shares of company stock worth $80,119,289 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

WDAY stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.87. 1,834,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,303,679. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Workday Inc has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $226.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of -79.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). Workday had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Workday Inc will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

