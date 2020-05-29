Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Sells 210 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica comprises 2.3% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 200.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $13.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $297.75. 2,953,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.59. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $291.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 258,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $49,998,763.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $744,784.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $24,997,277.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $554,842.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 692,916 shares of company stock worth $132,896,980. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.45.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

