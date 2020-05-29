Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Trims Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,857 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 2.8% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 40,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 51,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. TheStreet cut shares of Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.42.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $24.28. 50,082,774 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,237,976. The firm has a market cap of $225.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

