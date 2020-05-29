Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) dropped 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $116.00 and last traded at $123.15, approximately 10,069,041 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 12,311,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.87.

BYND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Beyond Meat from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $100.00 price objective on Beyond Meat and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Argus initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.39.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion and a PE ratio of -755.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 141.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Raymond J. Lane sold 59,749 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $7,827,119.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 249,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,639,829. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 8,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $1,209,904.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 62,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 273,527 shares of company stock worth $33,921,494. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 41.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 133,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,822,000 after acquiring an additional 38,976 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 426.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 404.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 86,963 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

