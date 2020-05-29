Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Trading Down 10.6%

Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) shares dropped 10.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.45, approximately 25,473,577 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 16,091,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

BIOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Biocept in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Biocept in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

Get Biocept alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm has a market cap of $58.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.39.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 185.80% and a negative net margin of 463.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biocept Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 103,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Planning owned 0.22% of Biocept as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biocept Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIOC)

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Biocept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biocept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.