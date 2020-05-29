BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Gap Down to $4.49

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.28, but opened at $4.49. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 222,580 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03. The firm has a market cap of $693.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 2.78.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 241.66% and a negative return on equity of 4,223.68%. The company had revenue of $4.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,382,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,488,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after buying an additional 2,450,478 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 316.3% during the 4th quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 2,151,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,395,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,406 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,937,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

