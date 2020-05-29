BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Stock Price Down 11.2%

Shares of BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) dropped 11.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.45, approximately 10,581,475 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 4,506,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Several research firms have commented on BNGO. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioNano Genomics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on BioNano Genomics in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioNano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BioNano Genomics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 252,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.95% of BioNano Genomics at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNano Genomics Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNGO)

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

