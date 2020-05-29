BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Down 6.5%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s share price was down 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $46.30 and last traded at $47.59, approximately 1,806,508 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 894,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.88.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BioNTech from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on BioNTech from $22.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion and a PE ratio of -50.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.49.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.86 million. Analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter valued at $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the first quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Institutional investors own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

