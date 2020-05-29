Bislett Management LLC Has $4.39 Million Stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Bislett Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Liberty Media Formula One Series A comprises about 3.5% of Bislett Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bislett Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Liberty Media Formula One Series A worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after buying an additional 12,365 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 13,274 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 675,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. 9.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FWONA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.63. 191,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $46.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.08.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.63). Liberty Media Formula One Series A had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The business had revenue of $39.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Media Formula One Series A will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series A from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

In other Liberty Media Formula One Series A news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $50,248.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,320.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder R. Ted Weschler purchased 795,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.44 per share, with a total value of $26,596,637.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 271,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,376.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.78% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

