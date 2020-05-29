Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Receives $72.80 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on BKI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

In related news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total value of $13,392,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,495,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,836,470.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirk T. Larsen sold 30,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $2,224,829.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,700 shares of company stock worth $21,773,329 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Black Knight by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Black Knight by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKI stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.19. The company had a trading volume of 66,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,559. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.84. Black Knight has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $76.44.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.59 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Black Knight will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

