BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Raised by Brightworth

Brightworth grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 1.1% of Brightworth’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Brightworth’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $6,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in BlackRock by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 171 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.91.

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 88,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.98, for a total transaction of $42,355,347.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.36, for a total value of $795,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,345 shares of company stock valued at $48,738,038 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $12.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $524.83. The stock had a trading volume of 60,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,651. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $487.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $576.81. The firm has a market cap of $82.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 28.38%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.98%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

