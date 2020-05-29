BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) is Slow Capital Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Slow Capital Inc. cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 1.6% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 280,386 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $140,950,000 after acquiring an additional 22,370 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in BlackRock by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,055,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.91.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total value of $1,052,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.36, for a total value of $795,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,345 shares of company stock valued at $48,738,038 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLK stock traded down $9.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $527.00. 553,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,423,651. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.98%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

