Blocknet Market Capitalization Hits $8.53 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. Blocknet has a total market cap of $8.53 million and approximately $6,392.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00013199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,852,946 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co

Blocknet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

