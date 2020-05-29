Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 425 ($5.59) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 350 ($4.60).

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 420 ($5.52) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 355 ($4.67) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Boohoo Group from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 353.21 ($4.65).

Shares of LON:BOO traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 387.10 ($5.09). The stock had a trading volume of 12,500,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,270,000. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a PE ratio of 73.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 296.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 285.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. Boohoo Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 380.40 ($5.00).

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

