Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 117.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Booking were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $920,496,000. First Pacific Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Booking by 5,187.2% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 132,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,180,000 after purchasing an additional 129,939 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 369.9% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 163,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,682,000 after purchasing an additional 128,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,872,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,864,326,000 after purchasing an additional 95,575 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 345,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,309,000 after purchasing an additional 95,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $1,540.00 to $1,430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $1,720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,730.96.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $20.71 on Friday, reaching $1,628.28. The company had a trading volume of 61,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,926. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,455.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,722.73. The firm has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.12 by ($2.35). Booking had a return on equity of 78.22% and a net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.17 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

