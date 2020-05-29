BOOM (BOOM) Price Tops $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. BOOM has a market cap of $1.33 million and $46,353.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and BitMart. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded up 28.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.96 or 0.02016671 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00180488 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00047124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00042137 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000159 BTC.

BOOM Token Profile

BOOM's total supply is 972,202,468 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,171,735 tokens. BOOM's official website is www.boomtoken.io . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

BOOM Token Trading

BOOM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

