Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.40-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.912-8.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.95 billion.Booz Allen Hamilton also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.40-3.60 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.38.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

BAH stock opened at $78.74 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1-year low of $54.37 and a 1-year high of $82.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.21.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.76% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.99%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.