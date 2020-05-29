Brightworth Acquires 949 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Brightworth lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and makes up about 1.3% of Brightworth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $7,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $262.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.73.

NYSE:BDX traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $243.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 978,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,908. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a PE ratio of 73.21, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $254.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

