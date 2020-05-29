Brightworth Buys 737 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Brightworth increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,230 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Oracle were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $1,407,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 34,480 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Oracle by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 207,107 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after buying an additional 25,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 47.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL remained flat at $$53.62 during trading hours on Friday. 6,110,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,073,866. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.92. The stock has a market cap of $169.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,368,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,527,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

