Brightworth Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Brightworth decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 64.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,806 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Emerald Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $71.76. 662,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,997,701. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $81.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.35.

