Brightworth Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Brightworth decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 179,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after purchasing an additional 64,236 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $191.79. 49,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,294. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.35. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

