Brightworth Grows Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Brightworth lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,020,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,024,872. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.76.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

