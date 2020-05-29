Brightworth Has $1.57 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Brightworth reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,209 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHM stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,707. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.91. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $62.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.