Brightworth Has $354,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Brightworth lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,846,275. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.03.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

